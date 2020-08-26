IPL Recalls Shikhar Dhawan's Blistering 97* Vs KKR In 2019; Watch Video

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is known for batting with utmost flair and nonchalance. The left-hander has proved to be a match-winner for the Indian cricket team as well as for his franchises in the IPL. The cricketer is in Dubai currently along with the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2020. Taking to social media, the official account of IPL on Twitter, posted a clip of Shikhar Dhawan's swashbuckling unbeaten 97.from IPL 2019.

#DidYouKnow - @SDhawan25 has hit 5⃣2⃣4⃣ 4s in the IPL - the most for a player in the tournament.



How about we relive his blazing unbeaten knock from IPL 2019! 🔥🔥#Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 26, 2020

IPL took to the micro-blogging site to post Shikhar Dhawan's flamboyant knock

The matchwinning innings of 97* at the right time for the southpaw. He was under the radar of Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals for his underwhelming batting strike-rate. He made a roaring statement as he just took 63 balls to reach his career-best score in T20 cricket.

In the course of his career-best innings of 97*, Shikhar Dhawan hit two humongous 6s and eleven 4s. The hard-hitting batsman also holds the record for the most number of 4s in the history of IPL with a tally of 524 boundaries. Suresh Raina stands second with 494 fours.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Delhi Capitals conceded 178 runs as the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders set them a stiff target of 179 at Eden Gardens. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik used as many as 7 different bowlers in a quest to contain the free-flowing Shikhar Dhawan. However, that move as countered by drives, flicks, cut and pull shots as the Delhi Capitals squad emerged victorious in the chase with 7 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand.

Delhi Capitals squad in Dubai for IPL 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 circumstances, the IPL is scheduled to take place in the UAE. All the teams including the Delhi Capitals have reached Dubai and also checked-in to their respective hotels.

This season of IPL is set to be held behind closed doors without any live crowd. Moreover, all the teams must comply with the stringent guidelines set by the BCCI in order to ensure a smooth functioning of the season. All the players, as well as support staff, are required to undergo two COVID-19 tests before they are allowed to enter the biosecure bubble

The Delhi Capitals will be led by their young and dynamic captain Shreyas Iyer and they will be looking to go beyond their last season's success. It will be interesting to see who grabs the opening spot for the franchise with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy as potential options.

