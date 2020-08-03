'Carbon' Malayalam Movie Shooting Location: Pala To Theni, The Film Explored North Kerala

Carbon, released in 2018, is a Malayalam-language film featuring Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas in the lead. The adventure-thriller explored the hilly areas of North Kerala. The film was shot extensively at Kottayam district, Kerala. Apart from Kottayam, the film also featured inside of the forests in Kattappana, Idukki district. Scroll down to know the other places where Carbon was shot.

Carbon Malayalam movie filming location

The Venu directorial has given glimpses of various hilly areas of Kerala including Erattupetta, Erumely, and Pala in Kottayam district. The fill also explored Wayanad. Reportedly, it was shot in 12 locations including Attappadi. Apart from Kerala, a sequence was shot at Tamil Nadu's Theni district.

Along with these shoot locations, the film also had the royal summer palace, Ammachi Kottaram, situated in the hills of Kuttikkanam near Peerumedu. The palace used to belong to the erstwhile royal family of Travancore. The final scenes of the film were shot in the jungles.

Carbon reviews

The film bagged a positive review for its gripping storyline and cinematography. Lead actor Fahadh Faasil's performance and the visuals of the film also received a special mention. Not only this but, the film also won six Kerala State Film Awards, which was the most number of awards for any film for that year. However, the film failed to attract footfalls at the BO and closed its cash registers after bagging ₹4.15 crores.

Carbon cast

Along with Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas, the ensemble star cast of the film had Manikandan R. Achari, Chethan Jayalal, Nedumudi Venu and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal characters. Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj and Bijibal composed the songs and the score, respectively. KU Mohanan donned the hat of cinematographer.

Interestingly, award-winning cinematographer, Venu returned to direction after the 2014 thriller Munnariyippu. In a media interaction, director Venu stated the reason for picking KU Mohanan and said that he wanted someone with a fresh vision and different frames. Hence he approached Mohanan to join in. Talking about the lead actors, Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas, it marked the first on-screen collaboration of the duo.

