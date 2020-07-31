Manjima Mohan Gives Away Details About Her Role In Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar'

Manjima Mohan, last seen in M. Muthaiah's Devarattam, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that she would be essaying the role of Vijay Sethupathi's sister in Delhi Prasad Deenadayal's Tughlaq Durbar. Manjima Mohan added that she was apprehensive of portraying a sister's role in the film. But in hindsight, she feels lucky to have portrayed a character that will be one of the long-standing sister roles in Tamil cinema.

Manjima Mohan on shooting for Tughlaq Durbar

Recently, Majima Mohan shared her first look from the Vijay Sethupathi starrer online. Sharing the first look of her character, Manjima Mohan shared that she was nervous while shooting her first scene from the film. She revealed that she was supposed to walk towards the camera in the scene. However, since she had a ruptured Achilles tendon, it was difficult for her to walk without limping.

Manjima Mohan said, "As soon as I reached the spot @delhiprasad_deenadayal sir came and explained the scene to me...He said "you just have to walk" and that shook me. I told him my worries and all he asked me to do was give it my best and not to worry about anything... And that's exactly what I did!". (sic) Here's Manjima Mohan's first look from Tughlaq Durbar:

Tughlaq Durbar's first look

Tughlaq Durbar, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Manjima Mohan in the lead, is touted to be a suspense-thriller. It also features veteran actor R Parthiban in a prominent role. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer marks the directorial debut of Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The first poster of Tughlaq Durbar was recently released by the makers, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Manjima Mohan's forthcoming movies

Manjima Mohan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She has Kalathil Sandhippom with Jiiva, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Thereafter, Manjima has FIR with Vishnu Vishal, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John. Talking about her role in FIR, in an old media interview with an online portal, Manjima Mohan said that she plays the role of a lawyer, who appears in the most crucial points of Vishnu Vishal's life.

