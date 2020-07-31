'My World' Says Supriya Menon As She Shares Picture Of Daughter; See Pic

Supriya Menon on Thursday, July 30, shared a childhood picture of her daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj online. Sharing the photo, Supriya Menon wrote: "Almost Thursday Throwback! When ally was 2 years old #MyWorld."(sic) The throwback photo also had Prithviraj sharing the frame with Supriya and Alankrita. Here's the picture.

Check out the picture

Prithviraj married Supriya Menon in a private ceremony at Palakkad in 2011. The couple became proud parents in 2014. They were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. Recently, Supriya Menon shared a picture of Alankrita's classwork and wrote: "I was just going thru Ally’s books and I saw this COVID note. I realise how much she’s listening to our chats about COVID and absorbing. This time has been the hardest for small children who are stuck indoors since March. A lot of their learning is thru play and social interaction at school and their play area. And none of that is possible now. Here, ally is talking about the rise of COVID and then recovery and the new normal!". (sic)

Pictures of Supriya Menon with husband and daughter

Supriya Menon as producer

Supriya Menon turned producer with Jenuse Mohamed's 9. The movie, starring Prithviraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead also had actors like Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Supriya Menon's maiden production opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film managed to rake in the moolah at the box office. Supriya last bankrolled Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Driving Licence.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

