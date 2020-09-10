Vadivel Balaji's Death: Celebs Like Prasanna, Vivek, Aishwarya Rajesh Express Condolences

Popular comedian Vadivel Balaji breathed his last today, September 10, 2020. The actor-comedian passed away at a government hospital in Chennai today morning. Vadivel Balaji’s suffered a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. The unfortunate demise of Vadivel Balaji has sent shockwaves across the Kollywood entertainment industry. As soon as the news of Vadivel Balaji’s death started doing the rounds on the internet, several big names in the Kollywood industry took to their social media to pay their respects to the late comedian. Here is a look at some of the posts by Kollywood stars who mourned the untimely demise of Vadivel Balaji.

Celebrities mourn the unfortunate demise of Vadivel Balaji

Popular actor Aathmika took to her Twitter and shared her eulogies for the actor. She wrote, “Very shocking to hear the sudden demise of #VadivelBalaji A Very talented artist will be missed forever #RIP Broken heart”. Tamil actor Mahendran also expressed his grief as he called Vadivel Balaji 'a talented actor'. Actor Ramya Pandiyan wrote, “One of my most Favourite Television Comedy Actor! Unexpected & Heart Broken #RIPvadivelbalaji”. Several other celebrities like Harathi, Balasaravanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh among others also paid their respects to Vadivel Balaji. Here is a look at some of the reactions on Vadivel Balaji’s death.

சின்னத் திரையில் மிகவும் புகழ் பெற்று விளங்கிய வடிவேல் பாலாஜியின் திடீர் மறைவு பேரதிர்ச்சியாக உள்ளது. RIP 🙏🏼 — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) September 10, 2020

#RIP He has entertained so many of us 💔 https://t.co/QiaDMI6ngC — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) September 10, 2020

அண்ணன் வடிவேல் பாலாஜி அவர்களது இறப்பு மாபெரும் அதிரச்சி அளிக்கிறது...அண்ணனது குடும்பத்தாருக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இறங்கலை தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்...🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Bala saravanan actor (@Bala_actor) September 10, 2020

Very shocking to hear the sudden demise of #VadivelBalaji A Very talented artist will be missed forever #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/SyUfb9U6DA — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) September 10, 2020

Talented comedian #VadivelBalaji ❤️

REST IN PEACE brother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inLk0mjP8I — Master Mahendran 🌟 (@Actor_Mahendran) September 10, 2020

One of my most Favourite Television Comedy Actor! Unexpected & Heart Broken 💔💔💔 #RIPvadivelbalaji — Ramya Pandiyan (@Actress_Ramya) September 10, 2020

Vadivel Balaji's career

A couple of weeks ago Vadivel Balaji was shooting for Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 2. He was eliminated from the show later. He became a household name with his performance in the show Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru which aired on Vijay TV. He made his acting debut with this show. He was also associated with Vijay TV’s comedy team. His rise to fame came with Adhu Idhu Edu. The show hosted by Sivakarthikeyan featured Vadivel Balaji as a member of Team Siricha Pochu. In the show, Vadivel Balaji won the hearts of audiences single-handedly. The director of the show Adhu Idhu Edhu gave Vadivel Balaji a role in his first directorial Kolmavi Kokila. The movie featured Nayanthara in the lead role. He was also popular for his mimicry of actor Vadivelu.

