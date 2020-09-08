Veteran Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Passes Away At 74; Tributes Pour In

Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh early on Tuesday. The veteran artiste, who was 74, died after suffering a heart attack. Tributes and condolences poured in for him on Twitter, and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also paid his respects.

Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away

As per reports, Reddy collapsed in his bathroom at his residence after the heart attack.

Reddy, who hailed from Allagadda in Kurnool, began his career with the film Brahmaputrudu and featured in small roles in the late 1980s. However, it was Balakrishna starrer Samarasimha Reddy that brought him massive popularity.

The late actor, fondly known as JP, was known for villainous roles in films like Naayak, Jayam Manade Raa and Chennakesava Reddy as well as comic characters. Netizens shared some of his comic scenes in particular to pay their tributes to the late star.

Jaya Prakash Reddy garu inka leru anagane dad asked "samarasimha reddy villain expire ipoyara?"

Mana parents ki aayana goppa villain ga telsu

Manaki goppa comedian ga telsu

He excelled in both ways 👌👌

Even if he's not with us, he will live in our smiles



My fav scene of him 👇 pic.twitter.com/AIwnjo5q7r — Mahesh Sam Fan (@AbhinavKarthik_) September 8, 2020

Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick and Jayam Manade Raa were some of his other popular roles. He was last seen in the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru earlier this year.

Tributes for Jaya Prakash Reddy

Chandrababu Naidu wrote that Telugu cinema had ‘lost a gem’, and acknowledged his ‘versatile performances’ that had given ‘memorable cinematic moments’ as he conveyed his condolences to his family and well-wishers. Actor Sudheer Babu was among the others to mourn his loss.

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

