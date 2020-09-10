Comedian Vadivel Balaji Passes Away In Chennai Due To A Cardiac Arrest

Comedian Vadivel Balaji, who was known for his mimicry skills, died on September 10. The actor passed away in the morning at a Government hospital in Chennai. Vaidivel Balaji died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 45. Reportedly, Vadivel was shifted to a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Reports stated that he was on ventilator support and was later shifted to a government hospital as his family was suffering from a financial crisis. Reportedly, the comedian was paralysed after he suffered a heart attack. He was under treatment for the past 15 days. Reportedly, his family was facing a financial issue even during the lockdown. Vadivel Balaji is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

About Vadivel Balaji's acting career

Vadivel Balaji was shooting for Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 2 a couple of weeks ago. The actor got eliminated from the show later. Vadivel Balaji gained major recognition with the show Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru. It aired on Vijay TV. The comedian was also associated with Vijay TV’s comedy team. Vadivel Balaji made his acting debut with Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru. He rose to fame with Adhu Idhu Edu. This show was hosted by Sivakarthikeyan. Vadivel was a member of the team ‘Siricha Pochu’. This team tried to make the guests laugh in a particular round in the show.

In the show, Vadivel Balaji turned out to be a one-man army in making the audience laugh while other participants worked in pairs to do the same. During the show, Vadivel Balaji developed a great bond with Sivakarthikeyan. The director of the show Adhu Idhu Edhu gave Vadivel Balaji a role in his first directorial Kolmavi Kokila. The movie starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

Vadivel Balaji was also known to mimic actor Vadivelu. He was also appreciated by Vadivelu for imitating him perfectly. Actor Bala Saravanan took to his Twitter to share the news of the comedian’s demise. He wrote a message in Tamil as he paid his deepest condolences to Balaji’s family. Fans in huge numbers paid their last respects to Vadivel Balaji and also remembered his commendable comic performances in his career.

Last week I saw in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai. So sad. Good Humor person. Will miss you Bro #RIP Vadivel Balaji — Prasanna Ar (@PrasannaOff) September 10, 2020

May His soul Rest In Peace

My Deep condolences to his loved ones.#RIPVadivelBalaji pic.twitter.com/Py2KCIFRWY — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) September 10, 2020

#RIPVadivelBalaji ðŸ™Popular TV actor #VadivelBalaji (45) passed away today mrng in Chennai. He is survived by his wife, son & daughter



He had suffered a heart attack & was under treatment for the last 15days. The family reportedly had a tough time bearing his treatment expenses! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 10, 2020

