RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun & Others Pay Their Respects

RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Various celebrities from the south Indian film industry mourned the loss of veteran actor Jaya Prakash Reddy on social media.

rip Jaya Prakash Reddy

Veteran South Indian actor Jaya Prakash Reddy breathed his last on September 8, 2020, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was 74 years old. The actor died after suffering a heart attack. He was immensely popular in the South Indian film industry for his villainous and comedy roles.

As the news of Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death started doing the rounds on the internet, a lot of his fans started pouring in wishes for the late actor and gave their condolences. Here is a look at the celebrities who paid their respects to the late actor through their social media handles.

RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy; celebs pay their respects to the actor

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he is saddened by the news of Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death. He called Jaya Prakash Reddy one of the finest comedians in the film industry. Here is a look at Mahesh Babu’s Twitter.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi also took to his official twitter handle and shared his condolences. He posted a long message in a picture. He captioned the picture as, “Deeply pained at the demise of Sri.Jayaprakashreddy garu”. Here is a look at Chiranjeevi’s Twitter post.

Ram Pothineni

South Indian actor Ram Pothineni also posted a heartfelt message for the late actor. He thanked Jaya Prakash Reddy for keeping everyone entertained. He also added that he was in awe of the actor ever since he met him on the sets of Ready.

Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen Pirzada paid her tribute to Jaya Prakash Reddy. She posted a picture of the late actor with an emotional caption. Her tweet read as, “Saddened about the untimely demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu. Huge loss to the industry. Rest in Peace sir”. Check it out.

Allu Arjun

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun also posted a picture of the late actor with a message. His tweet read as, “Saddened to know that Jaya Prakash Reddy Garu is no more . Condolences to the family , near & dear ones . May he Rest in Peace ”. Here is a look at Allu Arjun’’s Twitter.

Various celebrities like Venkatesh Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni, Thaman S, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Raashi Khanna, N Chandrababu Naidu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj, and several others also showed their gratitude to the late actor. They took to their official social media handles to share their condolences. Here is a look at what they had to say about Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death.

