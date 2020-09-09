RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun & Others Pay Their Respects

Veteran South Indian actor Jaya Prakash Reddy breathed his last on September 8, 2020, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was 74 years old. The actor died after suffering a heart attack. He was immensely popular in the South Indian film industry for his villainous and comedy roles.

As the news of Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death started doing the rounds on the internet, a lot of his fans started pouring in wishes for the late actor and gave their condolences. Here is a look at the celebrities who paid their respects to the late actor through their social media handles.

RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy; celebs pay their respects to the actor

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he is saddened by the news of Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death. He called Jaya Prakash Reddy one of the finest comedians in the film industry. Here is a look at Mahesh Babu’s Twitter.

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi also took to his official twitter handle and shared his condolences. He posted a long message in a picture. He captioned the picture as, “Deeply pained at the demise of Sri.Jayaprakashreddy garu”. Here is a look at Chiranjeevi’s Twitter post.

Deeply pained at the demise of Sri.Jayaprakashreddy garu. pic.twitter.com/6s3dh0q2HP — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 8, 2020

Ram Pothineni

South Indian actor Ram Pothineni also posted a heartfelt message for the late actor. He thanked Jaya Prakash Reddy for keeping everyone entertained. He also added that he was in awe of the actor ever since he met him on the sets of Ready.

Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu..thank you for keeping us entertained..was always in awe of you from the day I met you on the sets of Ready..Rest in peace now sir.



Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 8, 2020

Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen Pirzada paid her tribute to Jaya Prakash Reddy. She posted a picture of the late actor with an emotional caption. Her tweet read as, “Saddened about the untimely demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu. Huge loss to the industry. Rest in Peace sir”. Check it out.

Saddened about the untimely demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu. Huge loss to the industry. Rest in Peace sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OzG46yoFwc — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) September 8, 2020

Allu Arjun

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun also posted a picture of the late actor with a message. His tweet read as, “Saddened to know that Jaya Prakash Reddy Garu is no more . Condolences to the family , near & dear ones . May he Rest in Peace ”. Here is a look at Allu Arjun’’s Twitter.

Saddened to know that Jaya Prakash Reddy Garu is no more . Condolences to the family , near & dear ones . May he Rest in Peace . pic.twitter.com/HPODCOWvEB — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 8, 2020

Various celebrities like Venkatesh Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni, Thaman S, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Raashi Khanna, N Chandrababu Naidu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj, and several others also showed their gratitude to the late actor. They took to their official social media handles to share their condolences. Here is a look at what they had to say about Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death.

This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films 😓 condolences to the family . RIP jata Prakash reddy garu https://t.co/wjXdknuIJU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2020

Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 8, 2020

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 8, 2020

I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP 🙏😢

Praying for his family and loved ones 💔 pic.twitter.com/9E2FCVVXod — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 8, 2020

Our great loss 🙏 #RIPJayaprakashReddyGaru . May God help his family get through this difficult time . pic.twitter.com/kb0imZWUe2 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 8, 2020

Shocked & saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villian roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace 🙏 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 8, 2020

Jaya Prakash Reddy gaaru 💔🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) September 8, 2020

అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020

సహచర నటుడు జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు హఠాన్మరణం నన్ను తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసింది. నటనంటే ఆయనకు ప్రాణం. అటు వెండితెరపైన, ఇటు స్టేజ్ నాటకాలలోను పోషించిన పాత్రలకు ప్రాణం పోసిన నటుడాయన. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియ చేస్తున్నాను. Thank you for entertaining us CHIEF 🙏🏻🙏🏻 RIP pic.twitter.com/AVCvnnPGfT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 8, 2020

