Karthi’s Birthday: Rakul Preet Singh And Other Stars Wish The Actor

Tamil actor Karthi Sivakumar celebrates his 43rd birthday today, on May 25, 2020. The actor is known for breaking away from the quintessential choice of films and proving his mettle through some challenging as well as critically acclaimed roles. Karthi is also the younger brother of Tollywood star Suriya Sivakumar.

Karthi started his career in the film industry as an assistant director to ace director Mani Ratnam. Karthi found his big break when he made his film debut with the 2007 critically acclaimed movie, Paruthiveeran. Since then Karthi went on to entice the audience with his performance in movies like Kaithi, Madras, and Naan Mahaan Alla. On the occasion of his birthday, some members of the film fraternity went on to wish the actor.

Here are some film industry members who poured in some warm wishes for Karthi

Karthi's Dev co-star Rakul Preet took to her social media to wish the actor on his birthday. Rakul shared a beautiful picture with Karthi from their movie Dev as she went on to wish the actor. Rakul Preet also had a heart-warming message for Karthi on his special day.

Rakul wished Karthi to always be the 'happy person' that he is. The De De Pyaar De actor further wished for the actor to have a lovely year, just like his persona. Take a look at Rakul Preet's wish for the Kaithi actor.

Happpy bdayyyy @Karthi_Offl 😃 always be the happy person that you are. May you have a year as lovely as you are ! Stay blessed and keep killing it 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/e61bJh9u8Q — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 25, 2020

Popular music composer, Justin Prabhakaran also went on to wish the actor on his birthday. He shared a lovely fan-made poster of Karthi on his social media. His fans are reportedly putting this poster as their display picture on Twitter to celebrate his birthday. Take a look at his wish.

Venky Kudumula stated that Karthi can pull off any role with ease

Filmmaker Venky Kudumula also took to his social media to wish the actor. He shared the fan-made birthday poster for the actor and also had a lovely birthday wish for him. Venky called Karthi an actor who can pull off any role with ease. He further wrote how Karthi has art in his name and blood. Take a look at Venky Kudumula's heartwarming wish for Karthi.

A complete actor who can pull off any role with ease..

Happy birthday Karthi sir.. 😬🙌🏻

You have art in ur name and blood too..!!

Glad to launch ur birthday CDP @Karthi_Offl #HappyBirthdayKarthi pic.twitter.com/femt3UEgrI — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) May 24, 2020

