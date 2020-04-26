Rakul Preet Singh And Karthi Starrer Tamil Movie 'Dev's' Lesser-known Facts; Take A Look

Rakul Preet Singh who cemented her place in Bollywood with films like Yaariyan, Aiyaary, and De De Pyaar De, is counted amongst the most talented actors in Tinsel town. Apart from Hindi movies, Rakul Preet Singh has also featured in several South Indian films be it in Tamil, Telugu or Kannada films. She's a celebrated movie star down South.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh's movies, the stunning actor featured in 2019 Tamil film tilted Dev. This Rakul Preet starrer did average business at the box-office. Dev also starred popular Tamil actor Karthi in the lead role and Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan. Dev was helmed by director Rajath Ravishankar, and it is an action-romantic drama. There are certain lesser-known facts about Dev, which we bet you had no idea about. Take a look.

Lesser-Known Facts about Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Dev'

Source: Einthusan.com Instagram

1. Dev marked the directorial debut of Rajath Ravishankar in the Tamil Film Industry. Not just that the story of this romantic adventure flick is also written by him. Rajath Ravishankar assisted Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap for a long time making his debut as a director.

2. This is not the first time Rakul Preet Singh and Karthi shared the screen space together. Prior to this, both actors worked in Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

3. As per reports, this Rakul Preet Singh and Karthi starrer was inspired by the life of India's former skipper Kapil Dev's life. But it was not even close to a biopic.

4. Rakul Preet Singh played a strong role in the film that of an entrepreneur even though her performance was critically acclaimed as an actor, it was her character in the film which was neither appreciated by critics or audiences.

5. The film released on the occasion of Valentines Day on February 14, 2019. But it is a lesser-known fact that Dev's release date was pushed twice first from 2018's Christmas eve, then on from Thai Pongal festival. This was done in order to avoid any competition at the box-office.

6. Dev was premiered on February 13, 2020, in the United States. After receiving negative reviews from the critics, makers of the Tamil film chopped 15 minutes from the originally released Dev.

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming projects

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Attack opposite John Abraham. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020. She was also be seen sharing screen space with Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor in an untitled film. This Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer will be directed by Kaashvie Nair. Apart from these films, Rakul will also star in a Telugu film titled Nithiin 28.

Source: Rakul Preet Singh

