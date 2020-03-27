Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her 21-day Lock-down Workout Routine

Coronavirus is haunting the world right now and the world governments are trying their best to contain this situation. A 21-day lockdown has been issued in India and people have been asked to stay at home by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amidst this situation, the use of social media has skyrocketed. Celebrities and actors are taking to their social media handles to post their lockdown routines. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh was seen talking about her workout routine amidst COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to know more about what Rakul Preet Singh’s workout routine:

Rakul Preet Singh’s lockdown workout routine

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh said that she has just realised that this is the longest break she has ever got in her life so far. This is the longest phase of doing nothing for her. She then went on to say that she is actually pretty good with it and she thinks people should see the bright side of it.

She does not know where her day is going. Honestly speaking, she said, there is so much to do and she always thought she will do it whenever she will get the time. Sharing her work our routine, she said that she does it in the morning, which is then followed by Yoga.

She stated that she has added a bit of stretch yoga and meditation to her routine now, as she has enough time to do so. She then reads her scripts and books and then goes on to watch the immeasurable content that there is. She then stated that she plays with her younger brother and that is how the entire day goes.

Rakul Preet Singh then stated that we all need to see the positive side of this situation. Our parents and their parents have seen tougher times and worst situations. They have seen riots and world wars and the partition. They had to run for their lives while we just have to stay at home to save our lives. She urged everyone to look at this situation with positivity.

