Chaitanya Akkineni Shares How '25-second Of Extraction' Makes 'perfect Espresso'

Recently, South actor Chaitanya Akkineni took to his social media feed and added a post, in which he shared the details of his 'perfect espresso' cup. In the photo, Chaitanya Akkineni is seen sporting a casual look in a grey sando while holding a small glass of espresso. The focus of the phot is set on the glass and Chaitanya Akkineni is seen blurred behind the glass. Instagramming the image, he wrote a caption that read, "The perfect espresso .. 25-second extraction equals crema body heart .. in just the right balance .." The photo garnered more than 111k+ likes within a few hours and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look at his post.

Chaitanya Akkineni's 'perfect espresso' recipe

Not only the recipe of his perfect cup of espresso, but Chaitanya Akkineni has also often shared the details of things he likes. A few days back, the actor suggested a few films and web-series available on various OTT platforms. Calling them his 'lockdown favourites', Chaitanya praised a few works including Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man and Netflix's original series Dark and Formula 1: Drive to survive, among many others.

Chaitanya Akkineni's projects

On the professional front, Chaitanya was last seen in K. S. Ravindra's Venky Mama alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Rajput in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by audiences and managed to make a mark of ₹ 72 crores at the box office. He will next be seen in Shekhar Kammula's Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi. Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other side, recently, news about Samantha Akkineni sharing screen space alongside husband Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Thank You, has been making rounds on the internet. However, director Vikram Kumar rubbished all the news about Samantha Akkineni starring alongside Naga in a film. During an interview with a news portal, director Vikram Kumar revealed that he is collaborating Naga and Dil Raju for his next film, Thank You.

