Naga Chaitanya And All You Need To Know About His Akkineni-Daggubati Family Tree

Naga Chaitanya, who is one of the Tollywood prodigy being born in the house where most of the people are related to the film industry, has found his niche in the Telugu film industry by doing substantial roles in his recent years. His films like Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Majili, Autonagar Surya showcased his acting talent. The actor is all set to appear in his upcoming movies titled NC19 and NC20. Take a look at the actor's filmy family tree that you may have not known yet.

Naga Chaitanya's family tree

Naga Chaitanya is the son of the famous Mass actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati and thus has a connection to the Daggubati-Akkineni Family. While Nagarjuna is the son of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Lakshmi Daggubati (his mother) is the daughter of producer D. Ramanaidu and sister of actor Venkatesh and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu. Chaitanya's parents divorced in 1990 and both remarried. Naga Chaitanya has a paternal half brother named Akhil Akkineni from his father's second marriage to former actress Amala Mukherjee in 1984.

Rana Daggubati (son of Daggubati Suresh Babu), and actor Sumanth and Sushanth are Naga Chaitanya's first cousins. reportedly, Nаgа Сhаіtаnуа аnd Rаnа Dаggubаtі have plans to start their own production house to produce small budget films. Recently, Naga Chaitanya acted alongside his uncle Venkatesh, the film was directed by Rana's father (Chaitanya's maternal uncle) Suresh Babu for the film Venky Mamu.

Naga Chaitanya's marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya married his long-time girlfriend after an on/off relationship with Ye Maaya Chesave actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Apparently, their courtship started in 2015 and ended up in matrimonial when they got engaged in 2017. They married in a Hindu and Christian ceremony in 2017 in a private and intimate celebration. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are often called ChaySam together by their fans. Both the star couple have acted together in about five films together including Majili, Mahanati, Autonagar Surya, Ye Maaya Chesave and Manam.

