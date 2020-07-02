Samantha Akkineni To Star Alongside Naga Chaitanya In 'Thank You'?

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adored couples in Tollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following both on-screen and off-screen. Recently, news about Samantha Akkineni sharing screen space alongside husband Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Thank You, has been making rounds on the internet. However, seems like it was just a rumour as director Vikram Kumar rubbished all the news about Samantha Akkineni starring alongside Naga in a film.

During an interview with a news portal, director Vikram Kumar revealed that he is collaborating Naga and Dil Raju for his next film. He also said that the trio always wanted to work together and he is very happy to team up with them for the upcoming film, Thank You. On talking about the Samantha playing the lead actor in the film, Vikram revealed that she will not be a part of the film. He said that some other actor will play the lead in the film. However, they are yet to finalise the rest of the cast.

The director also revealed that the film will revolve around the two lead actors. It will commence shooting in Hyderabad but once things return to normal. Fans are very excited about the upcoming film and cannot wait to watch it in theatres.

About Samantha and Naga

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya always manage to win the hearts of fans with their adorable banter. The duo has starred in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, Majili and have impressed viewers with their onscreen chemistry. The couple is often seen sharing several pictures of each other on their social media handle giving out some major couple goals. Take a look at their recent picture together.

On the work front

Naga was last seen in K. S. Ravindra's Venky Mama alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Rajput in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by audiences and managed to make a mark of ₹ 72 crores at the box office. He will next be seen in Shekhar Kammula's Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi. Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

