Naga Chaitanya's Tattoo Has An Adorable Connection To Wife Samantha Akkineni

During mid-2018, many fans loved the couple of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. It was during this time that a cryptic tattoo had surfaced and many fans desired to know the meaning behind this tattoo which was seen on Naga Chaitanya. Several speculations and theories by fans regarding the tattoo were doing the rounds; however, one managed to decipher it successfully.

Naga Chaitanya's tattoo had an adorable connection to wife Samantha Akkineni

After this fan deciphered the meaning correctly, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni finally revealed that his theory was indeed true. Naga Chaitanya, later in an interview, revealed the meaning of two of his tattoos. However, the first tattoo which looked like dots had some kind of symbolism which a fan pointed out to be Morse code. Later, the fan revealed that the meaning behind the tattoo was their wedding date as the Morse code read 6-10-17.

This was the day Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni got married and thus the tattoo too read this very date. Samantha Akkineni was the first to compliment the fan on the discovery and mentioned that she liked his curious nature. Later on in an interview, Naga Chaitanya himself revealed the true meaning of the tattoo in which he agreed that it was Morse code indeed and it was also his marriage date. The second tattoo he revealed was a Viking symbol which meant ‘create your own reality’. Fans were impressed by such creativity and praised Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni for their amazing pairing.

Wowww you got really curious didn’t you 😊 https://t.co/ByxrMkUDib — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2018

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni had one of the grandest weddings in the South film industry. The couple had a lavish wedding ceremony. The wedding even had guests from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. The wedding was grand enough to even get itself a hashtag that trended on Twitter for quite a while, according to a news portal. Prior to getting married, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni worked with each other in several films that were well received by the audience. The fans especially loved their onscreen chemistry as well.

