Summer Of Dreams Cast: Who Plays Which Character In The Movie?

Summer of Dreams is a television movie that was released in 2016. Directed by Michael Rohl, the film stars Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant, Pascale Hutton, Ken Tremblett, and others in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around a fading pop star who relocates to Ohia and finds inspiration just when she is about to lose everything. She then takes it on herself to teach music to a bunch of talented misfit kids in Ohio. Check out the Summer of Dreams cast and who played which character.

Summer of Dreams cast: Who plays which character?

Debbie Gibson as Debbie Taylor

Debbie Gibson essayed the lead role of Debbie Taylor in the film. She plays the character of the faded popstar who turns her life around when she finds inspiration. Though Debbie Gibson is also an actor, she is more popularly known for her singing and songwriting skills. Some of her popular hits include Lost in Your Eyes, Foolish Beat, No More Rhyme, and more.

Robert Gant as Noah Burns

Robert Gant played the male lead in the film, Noah Burns. He pays the love interest of Debbie Taylor. Gant is an American actor who is best known for his role as Ben Bruckner on popular showtime series titled Queer As Folk. He was also a part of films like Wedding of Dreams, Save Me, Milada, and more.

Pascale Hutton as Denise

Pascale Hutton essayed the character of Denise in Summer of Dreams. She played the role of Debbie Taylor's sister. Pascale is a Canadian actor who is known for films like The Perfect Bride, When Calls the Heart, Arctic Air, and more. She has also worked with Robert Gant in Wedding of Dreams.

Lauren McNamara as Natalie

Actor Lauren McNamara played the role of Natalie in the movie. She is a young Canadian actor who started her career by starring in commercials as a kid. She is known for films like Aliens Ate My Homework, Falling for Vermont, Welcome to Christmas, and more.

Lane Edwards as Tim

Lane Edwards essayed the character of Tim. He hails from Canada and has singed under the Independent label. Some of his popular albums include Lane Edwards and Collide. He is known for films like Her Infidelity, The Sweetest Christmas, Maggie's Christmas Miracle, and more.

Ken Tremblett as Ray Royce

Actor Ken Tremblett played the role of Ray Royce in the movie. Ken is also a Canadian actor who is best known for his role as Jim Lowe in Nickelodeon's Caitlyn's Way. He is also known for his roles in movies and shows like Christmas in the Air, Midnight Sun, Autumn Dreams, and more.

