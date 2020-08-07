Deepika Padukone's Early Friday Movie Recommendation, Find Out Here

Quarantine binge watch is not over for Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. The actress shared a snippet of what she is up to during the early hours of August 7. She took to social media to recommend a Hollywood drama for her 51.3 million and counting followers. The film is based on the true story of Fox News Scandal under the title, Bombshell. Here are a few reasons to watch Deepika’s recommendation-

Deepika Padukone recommended a film that reflects her early Friday choices. Staying at home the actress is catching up on her movie watch time with the film Bombshell. The movie is a 2019 release starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie. Deepika shared a poster of the American drama film and suggested that her followers ‘must-watch’ the film.

Check out Deepika Padukone's recommendation

Snippet Credits: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Bombshell cast

The 2019 film Bombshell was a Jay Roach directorial and penned by Charles Randolph. Bombshell cast had Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie essaying women set to expose the sexual harassment scandal inside a reputed corporation in the film. Other popular actors in the supporting role of Bombshell cast were, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, John Lithgow, and Kate McKinnon.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Big B's Pics Will Make You Want To See 'Piku' Pair On-screen Again

More about Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman's Bombshell

The film performed average at the Box Office as per trade reports, however, it received a fair share of critical acclaims for its story-centric approach and the acting deliveries by the above-mentioned actors. The film Bombshell was a recipient of several awards at the 77th Golden Globe, Actors Guild Awards as well as the British Academy film awards in the following year of its release. It was also praised for the realistic make-up and wardrobe, as per reports.

Bombshell's summary

The exasperating drama story of three thriving, dedicated, and ambitious women credited with running the strongest news channels in the reel story. The three become the subject of news themselves when they stand up and gamble everything they ever received against a vile man who was part of their success story in the film. They are at a fight against the giants in the film.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Kiara Advani In Similar Black Mesh Dress; See Who Styled It Better

For anyone curious about the film, here is a quick glimpse into the reality-inspired film-

Watch trailer

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express' Or 'Ram-Leela': Which Film Fared Better At BO?

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Personal Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Reveals Actor's Fitness Funda

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.