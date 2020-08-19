Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Ladies Special To Feature Popular Faces From Marathi TV In Comic Avatar

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is a popular Indian television show in the Marathi language that airs on the channel Zee Marathi. The show has earlier had six seasons and has gathered a great response from the audience. The latest season of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya has premiered on August 17, 2020. The new season, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Ladies Jindabad has a new theme, showcasing the top 10 women from the Marathi television industry in a comic avatar. Read further ahead.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya goes 'Ladies Special'

The celebrity pattern of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya has been very popular and the audience has loved each and every new theme that Chala Hawa Yeu Dya has come up with till date. It is the first time in the history of the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya that it will feature only female celebrities, flaunting their comedy skills. Female celebrities from the Marathi television industry, competing against each other, in order to win the title of the winner. They will be seen performing hilarious skits, having been accompanied by some great comedians like Kushal Badrike, Bhau Kadam, Shreya Bugde, and Nilesh Sable.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Ladies special premiered on August 17, 2020, on the channel Zee Marathi. The list of contestants that will be seen tickling the funny bones of the audience includes Gayatri Datar, Monalisa Bagal, Snehalta Vasaikar, Shivani Bawkar, Sanjeevani Sathe, Bhakti Ratnaparkhi, Suruchi Adarkar, Mayuri Wagh, Purva Shinde, and Sarita Mehendale. Keeping the global pandemic crisis in mind and taking all the safety precautions, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Ladies Special will not have a live audience, as every earlier season of the show did. But, fans are certain about this new season also being a huge success mainly because of the fresh and quirky new theme of the show.

