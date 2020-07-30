'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' BTS Video Will Make You Laugh; Watch It Here 

As the government is slowly easing the Coronavirus lockdown regulations, many TV shows and films are resuming their shoots. Several different shows in Hindi TV industry have started and so have Marathi TV shows. One such show is the Marathi comedy show titled Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Recently one of the show's members, Kushal Badrike, took to his social media to share a funny video that is getting a lot of fan attention. Read here to know more about it here.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya BTS video will make you laugh

In this time of crisis, the comical duo of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Kushal Badrike and Bhau Kadam, shared a video which is putting a smile on fans' faces. They have been doing it for quite a long time now and their latest Instagram post is an example of them managing to make people smile. Comedian Kushal took to his Instagram feed and uploaded a video in which he is seen dressed as a female character from his show.

In this video, he did a new routine in which he was sanitizing his clothes. And Bhau Kadam enters the scene and asks what is he doing. Kushal explains he is sanitizing the clothes and how the disinfectant kills 99.99% germs. After this, Babu Kadam takes the spray from Kushal and starts spraying the disinfectant on Kushal.

But when the latter asks why he is spraying the sanitizer on him, Bhau Kadam jokingly replies that he is killing germs. This video of the duo was captured by Shreya Bugde who can be heard laughing out of control. He captioned the video and wrote "Make-up room मधली गम्मत.😍". Which translates to the fun they have in the make-up room. Take a look at the video here.

The show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya has been one of the most loved shows of the audience ever since the first episode aired in 2014. To date, the series has aired over 600 episodes. The shooting had stopped amid the lockdown, but now the show has started shooting under the new regulations. The new episodes of this show go on air from Monday to Tuesday at 9:30 pm on Zee Marathi.

