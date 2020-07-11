'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' Starts Filming; Shreya Bugde And Kushal Badrike Share Pictures

As the government is slowly easing the Coronavirus lockdown restrictions, many shows and films are resuming their shoots. Towards the end of May, the government also released the guidelines for shooting amid the pandemic. Among many others, Marathi comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is also resuming its shooting. The show's members Shreya Bugde and Kushal Badrike took to their social media to share the exciting news with their fans. Take a look at their pictures:

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya resumes shoot

Shreya Bugde

Actor Shreya Budge took to her social media to share a series of pictures from the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya sets. In the first picture, she is seen sporting a floral mask and is posing in front of a poster of the show. In the next picture, Shreya is happily posing while her make-up and hairstylist are seen wearing PPE kits as they help her get ready.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul Have A Blast At Sharad Kelkar's Daughter's Birthday Party

Kushal Badrike

Actor Kushal Badrike, who is also a member of the CHYD cast, also took to his social media to share a picture. He shared a picture where a crew member wearing a PPE kit is seen doing his makeup. Kushal wrote in the caption, "आज ४ महीन्याने हा माझ्या चेहऱ्याला make-up करतोय, make-up करतोय का दिवाळीचा फटाका लावतोय काय माहीत ......... 🤣🤣🤣". [sic]

ALSO READ | Amruta Khanvilkar Comments On Social Media Trolling, Shares Important Message

Judging by the pictures, it is clear that the makers are following the guidelines laid down by the government. The actors and crew members went through thermal checks and were also spotted wearing masks and PPE kits. According to reports, only 40 people are allowed to be working on the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya set. The episode of the show post lockdown was shot without any audience present in the studio.

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, director and host Nilesh Sable said that shooting in the 'new normal' times will be challenging. He added that the format of the show will be tweaked a little. He also said that they might connect with celebrities through video calls in the coming times. Chala Hawa Yeu Dya's format includes celebrities coming to their show to promote their films and the show's cast performing various comic sketches.

ALSO READ | Swwapnil Joshi's 'Samantar 2' To Begin Shooting From July Following All Safety Rules

ALSO READ | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sharad Kelkar To Play The New Mr Bajaj?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.