Chala Hawa Yeu Dya's Bharat Ganeshpure Becomes Thak Thak Gang's Victim, Loses His Phone

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya actor Bharat Ganeshpure recently got his phone stolen when he was travelling on the Western Expressway. He fell prey to the infamous Thak Thak Gang's tactics when two of them approached him and distracted him for enough time to be able to steal his phone. The incident took place near the Mahindra and Mahindra showroom in Kandivali East on Friday i.e. August 7.

Bharat Ganeshpure loses his phone to Thak Thak Gang

As revealed by the Police, the actor became Thak Thak Gang's victim when he was returning from a shoot at the studio in Mira Road. Bharat Ganeshpure was travelling through the Western Expressway when he got stuck in a traffic jam. The heavy rains in Mumbai earlier caused a landslide in the area which resulted in a traffic jam.

ALSO READ | 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' BTS Video Will Make You Laugh; Watch It Here

When the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya actor reached near the Mahindra and Mahindra showroom, a stranger knocked on the window of Bharat Ganeshpure's car and at the same time, another person approached the actor from a different side. Together, they managed to distract the actor long enough for the former stranger to be able to steal his phone. As soon as Ganeshpure realised that his phone was missing, he approached the Samta Nagar police station and registered a complaint.

An official from Samta Nagar Police Station revealed that they have filed a complaint against unknown persons under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (crime committed by multiple persons with common intention) under the Indian Penal Code. He added that they are further investigating the matter. The actor also shared his experience with his fans on social media.

ALSO READ | 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' Starts Filming; Shreya Bugde And Kushal Badrike Share Pictures

Just a while ago, the government gradually started easing the lockdown and allowed the TV and film industry to resume their shooting schedules. Among many others, the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya team also returned to shoot and altered their show's format to match the lockdown. The team earlier performed various skits in front of a live audience and invited celebrity guests to the show.

ALSO READ | Amruta Khanvilkar Dons A Saree In Her Latest Instagram Post And Fans Go Gaga; See Here

ALSO READ | Sharad Kelkar To Subodh Bhave: Here Is Lockdown Transformation Of Marathi Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.