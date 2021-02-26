'Check' Movie Review: Netizens Give Mixed Review To Film; Praise Its Director & Cast

The much awaited film starring Nithiin in the lead, 'Check' finally released in theatres on Friday. Directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the film features Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead along with Nithiin. After the movie released, netizens took to social media to share their Check movie review whether others should watch it or not.

Plot of the film 'Check'

The movie revolves around Aditya, portrayed by Nithiin, who is on death row because of conviction for terrorism. While he has limited time to live, he maintains in the jail that he was falsely framed for the crime he did not commit. As he is serving his time, he meets Sriman Narayan, who is a chess player.

Aditya learns to play chess from him and implies many tricks of chess in his life in jail. Meanwhile, a lawyer called Manasa, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh, takes up Aditya’s case and challenges the court’s decision. She takes up his case on her father’s advice who thinks it would be good for her career. Does the question linger whether Aditya will be able to prove his innocence? Was he guilty of terrorism?

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Check movie rating: Netizens give mixed reviews

Soon after the film released today, a number of netizens flocked to social media platforms to share their reviews about the film. A number of netizens praised the premise of the film and stated that the team of the film has been made well. However, several netizens wrote on social media that the film did not meet their expectations. Take a look at some of the reviews by netizens below.

#check - To be honest, started on a slow note and finished to be good and interesting @yeletics worked out on the chess part and presented it very well.

@actor_nithiin coped with his character, @Rakulpreet excelled in her role

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UReqR6Kp0v — Vishnuteja Ganimisetty🇮🇳 (@VGanimisetty) February 26, 2021

First half good but second half somewhat slow #Check — @urstrulyPramod (@1034Pramodh) February 26, 2021

Check Telugu movie review: netizens appreciate cast

Numerous netizens praised the acting performances of the cast of the film in the movie. Several other people wrote in the comments that they loved watching Nithiin on screen in the character. Another netizen wrote that while “Nithiin coped with his character, Rakul Preet excelled in her role”. Check out the tweets about the same below.

@Rakulpreet just watch #Check movie I thing you r performance will be outstanding in this film I really enjoyed that character all the best for your future projects @Rakulpreet garu, @actor_nithiin anna you are deserve the character love that flim — jyothish (@jyothishtarak) February 26, 2021

@actor_nithiin is good in his role and he lived in that #Aditya charecter with ease and Perfection,@kalyanimalik31 garu done a fab job with his amazing bgm score.



Finally #Check ♟️ is watchable unique subject narrated in bits of crispy and slow way.

Worth to watch — Varun Tej Shivaa #Ghani🥊 (@IamShivaMegaFan) February 26, 2021

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Check Telugu movie rating: praise director

A number of netizens took to social media and praised the director, Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, of the film. Few people called it the director’s “masterpiece”. Few people also praised the background score of the film, check out the tweets about the same below.

No words to say kudos to @yeletics sir definitely it was your another masterpiece and brilliant performance by @actor_nithiin sir and @Rakulpreet #PriyaPrakash

A must watch movie enjoy it in your nearest theaters #Check @BhavyaCreations production values are good pic.twitter.com/notKUvFsHk — B A L A J I (@WorldOfBalaji) February 26, 2021

Done with #Check ♟️

Again @yeletics sir shown his brilliance and versatility in selecting CHECK like typical story line.



As usual he nailed it with his own style of story telling and engaging writing.



Kudos to his guts to choose such very thin & risky subject as main plot https://t.co/KOhNjJAbK6 — Varun Tej Shivaa #Ghani🥊 (@IamShivaMegaFan) February 26, 2021

Just now watched #Check Another awesome movie by yeleti garu..very unique story ilantivi chala ravali 🤩 @actor_nithiin anna chala kotha ga undi character,💥brilliant performance👌🏻 & my❤ @Rakulpreet went for her and full movie she nailed it,hope u will do more telugu films🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/KFuVvNsY85 — Being.mca (@McaBeing) February 26, 2021

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.