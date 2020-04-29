Chemban Vinod Jose ‘just Married’ Mariam Amid Lockdown; Congratulations Pour In

Renowned writer and actor Chemban Vinod Jose got married to his long-time girlfriend Mariam Thomas. Reports suggest that he is the second person in Mollywood to tie the knot within the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier Manikandan Acheri also ringed in the wedding bells. Chemban Vinod Jose’s quaint marriage was announced to his followers through an Instagram post.

A simple ceremony of Vinod and Mariam during coronavirus lockdown

In the picture that Chemban Vinod Jose shared on his IG, he is dressed in a pop green shirt matching the green outfit of his now-wife, Mariam Thomas. She is also wearing a diamond neckpiece which matches well with her studded outfit. Reports suggest that Mariam Thomas is a psychologist by profession. Jose is all smiles in the selfie that is clicked inside of the couple’s car. Even Mariam is smiling ear to ear in the pic.

Check out how Chemban Vinod Jose announced his marriage to Mariam

Chemban Vinod Jose’s marriage announcement was also a simple one as he shared the picture from the day on his IG. He wrote the caption, “JUST MARRIED” on the picture. Many Mollywood industry celebs commented their good wishes for the newly wedded couple. Popular celebs like Ann Augustine, Anumol, Srinda, Soubin Sahir, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aashiq Abu were all hearts for the couple.

Wishes pour in

Snippet Credits: Chemban Vinod Jose's Instagram

Snippet Credits: Chemban Vinod Jose's Instagram

