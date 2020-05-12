Chiranjeevi And Rana Daggubati To Star In 'Venky Mama' Fame Bobby's Next?

After giving nod to Koratala Siva for Acharya, Chiranjeevi has reportedly green-lit Venky Mama director Bobby's next film. The upcomer is reported to be a two-hero film, reason for which, the makers are keen on signing Rana Daggubati. Reports reveal that the makers of the upcomer are waiting for the lockdown to end to narrate the script to Rana Daggubati. Following which, the makers are planning to start the pre-production work for the upcomer.

There has been a lot of speculations surrounding Chiranjeevi's next after Acharya. And according to a media report published on Friday, Chiranjeevi is expected to join the sets of Venky Mama fame Bobby after he completed the shooting of Acharya. The movie that is reported to be a family entertainer is currently at a very nascent stage. However, the makers are planning to take things forward soon after lockdown ends.

Interestingly, if the movie falls in place it will mark Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi's first movie association. The actors have expressed the desire to work with each other in the past. However, the two were never offered a movie together.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The movie that is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. Besides Acharya, Chiranjeevi is in talks with Saaho fame Sujeeth for the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Lucifer.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati has Virata Parvam in his kitty. The upcomer, starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and Priyamani in the lead, is reported to be a socio-political thriller, where the lead characters play the role of Naxalite leaders. The Venu Udugala directorial is currently under production, and will release in early 2021. Besides the upcomer, Rana Daggubati also has Prabu Solomon's multi-lingual Kadan.

