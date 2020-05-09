On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Rana Daggubati Wishes The Actor With 'Viraata Parvam' Poster

Actor Sai Pallavi is celebrating her 28th birthday on May 9, 2020. The actor received best wishes for the day from her co-star and friend Rana Daggubatti. Rana also used this amazing opportunity to share the poster of their upcoming movie Viraata Parvam on his social media profiles.

Rana wishes Sai a Happy Birthday

Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter and Instagram to share the poster of Viraata Parvam. In the caption, he wished Sai Pallavi a very happy birthday. The actor called Sai his ‘co-star and comrade’. He also expressed his wish that the might of the pen and compelling stories always travel with her.

To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

In the poster, one can see Sai Pallavi sitting in a plain red and green saree as she sits in front of what looks like a Naxal monument. As per a news source, Sai's role in the movie is that of a poor girl. Her character in the film goes through a painful and failed relationship. Her pain then takes her towards Naxalism and she turns into a Naxalite. In the bottom of the poster, one can see the words ‘Revolution is an act of love’. The letters ‘evol’ in Revolution are highlighted as they form the word love from right to left.

The movie Viraata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and is produced by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie will show a face-off between the government and the Naxalite group. The cinematographer for the movie Mahanati will be the mastermind behind this movie as well. The movie also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareen Wahab, Eeswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles.

The director of the film Venu Udugula also shared the poster on his Twitter account. He posed some questions for fans to create the intrigue in about the movie. He asked why she was sitting all alone in front of the stupa which is made for those martyrs in the forest. He also asked for whom her hope is present.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the movie Love Story alongside Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The movie is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Rana Daggubati is also working for the movie Haathi Mere Saathi. It is based on the real-life events of the conservation of elephants. He will be seen alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain, and Pulkit Samrat. Prabhu Solomon will be directing this movie.

