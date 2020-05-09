On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Naga Chaitanya, Navin Pauly & Rana Daggubati Wish Her; See Here

Actor Sai Pallavi celebrates her 28th birthday on May 9. The actor rose to fame with her Malayalam film Premam. Sai Pallavi is not only receiving birthday wishes from her fans but also from her co-stars including Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati took to his social media account to share the first look of Sai Pallavi from his film Viraata Paravam. In the poster of the film that Rana Daggubati shared, Sai Pallavi is holding a pen in her hand and is sitting with a bag behind her.

Rana Daggubati captioned the picture as “To my co-star and comrade @saipallavi.senthamarai, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you!”.

Here is a look at Rana Daggubati's birthday wish for Sai Pallavi

A source close to the film Viraata Paravam revealed to a media publication that the film is a political thriller and it also has a beautiful love story. Source further mentioned that Sai Pallavi's role in the film will be an extraordinary one. The source also added that Sai Pallavi's role in the film discusses all kinds of issues that are related to woman at various phases. He further mentioned that Viraata Paravam will be made in Telugu but later it might be dubbed since Rana Daggubati has pan-India recognition.

Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly took to his Twitter account to share a picture of himself along with birthday girl Sai Pallavi. In the caption of the post, Nivin Pauly wished Sai Pallavi and called her a beautiful soul. Check out Nivin Pauly's post here.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya also wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday. Naga Chaitanya shared a poster of Love Story that features actor Sai Pallavi. In the caption of the post, Naga Chaitanya wished Sai Pallavi a Happy Birthday and told her to have a great one. Here is a look at Naga Chaitanya's birthday post for Sai Pallavi.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is a Telugu romantic drama film. The film is jointly produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. In the film, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screen space for the very first time.

