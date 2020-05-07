Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & Other Celebs Offer Condolences Amid Tragedy

The Vizag gas leak incident has shocked the nation, with at least 8 persons dead and hundreds hospitalised and evacuated, with casualty figures feared to rise. A number of celebrities are taking to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the families of the deceased and affected. Read more to know what celebs like Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Nikhill, Chiranjeevi, and others have to say about the Vizag gas leak:

Celebrities offer condolences after Vizag gas leak

Taking to their social media handles, actors like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nivetha Thomas and others have talked about how saddened and shocked they are by the incident in Vizag. Sundeep Kishan wrote in a tweet that he woke up in the morning to this very disturbing news. The actor also stated that he is praying for everyone’s safety.

Woke up to some really disturbing news...praying for the health and safety of everyone affected by affected by the Vizag Gas Leak...🙏🏽 — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu also tweeted about the same saying, “Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times.” The actor wished a speedy recovery to those who are affected. He offered his condolences to the families of the affected people. Here is the tweet by Mahesh Babu.

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

It aches my heart to see the visuals from #VizagGasLeak ... My helpless thoughts for the people. Hope time acts little kinder on us. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 7, 2020

విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 7, 2020

So deeply saddened and shocked by this distressing incident of gas leak in Vizag! I hope that the cause is swiftly found and analysed. Prayers to all the affected people and their families in the vicinity. — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 7, 2020

VIZAG... The Gas Leak could still be present in the Wind Carryig it...

Everyone present in these Areas PLEASE COVER UR FACE WITH A WET MASK OR WET CLOTH....

Stay Strong we are all praying for you. pic.twitter.com/SUXyzEdDBf — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected. #VizagGasLeak — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 7, 2020

As per inputs, the incident took place around 2.30 am when people were fast asleep. All of a sudden people started feeling breathlessness, terrible itching, and burning sensation in their eyes. People were rushed to the hospital. The gas leak has also affected livestock and cattle in the surrounding area.

