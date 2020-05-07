Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & Other Celebs Offer Condolences Amid Tragedy

Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan, Mahesh Babu and other celebrities offered their condolences to the families of those affected by Vizag Gas Leak. Read on.

The Vizag gas leak incident has shocked the nation, with at least 8 persons dead and hundreds hospitalised and evacuated, with casualty figures feared to rise. A number of celebrities are taking to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the families of the deceased and affected. Read more to know what celebs like Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Nikhill, Chiranjeevi, and others have to say about the Vizag gas leak:

Celebrities offer condolences after Vizag gas leak

Taking to their social media handles, actors like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nivetha Thomas and others have talked about how saddened and shocked they are by the incident in Vizag. Sundeep Kishan wrote in a tweet that he woke up in the morning to this very disturbing news. The actor also stated that he is praying for everyone’s safety.

Mahesh Babu also tweeted about the same saying, “Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times.” The actor wished a speedy recovery to those who are affected. He offered his condolences to the families of the affected people. Here is the tweet by Mahesh Babu. 

As per inputs, the incident took place around 2.30 am when people were fast asleep. All of a sudden people started feeling breathlessness, terrible itching, and burning sensation in their eyes. People were rushed to the hospital. The gas leak has also affected livestock and cattle in the surrounding area.

