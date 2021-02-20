Chiranjeevi & Wife Ring In 42nd Anniversary; Ram Charan Calls Them His 'Biggest Strength'

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela celebrate their 42nd anniversary today, February 20, 2021. Their son, actor Ram Charan, took to Instagram to post a sweet message for them with a picture of the couple. Ram Charan wrote, “My biggest strength!! Wishing you both a very Happy 42nd wedding anniversary 😜❤️!! @chiranjeevikonidela @konidalasurekha”. Fans were taken aback by the post and there was an outpouring of love for the couple from their fans. Fans even complimented Ram Charan by saying that his family was the power family of the South Indian film Industry.

Ram Charan's outpouring of love for his parents

In the picture, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela are seated on the stairs in front of a house. The couple is smiling widely for the camera as Surekha clutches on to her husband. Chiranjeevi is wearing an all-white ensemble consisting of a silk off-white shirt and a traditional white lungi. His lungi also has accents of red on it. Chiranjeevi’s wife is wearing a green silk saree with a matching blouse. She has kept her look simple and sophisticated with minimalistic jewellery. Both Chiranjeevi and his wife have tikkas on their head signifying that they have both just been part of a religious ceremony. The background of the picture looks like Chiranjeevi’s family house.

February 19, 2021, was Chiranjeevi’s wife’s birthday. Son Ram Charan put up a heartfelt post for his mother on Instagram. He said in his caption, “Thank you for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday Amma !! 🥳❤️”. In the picture, Ram Charan and his mother are seen standing in profile and posing for the picture being taken. They both are dressed in finery with Ram Charan in a black jacket over what looks like a grey kurta. He has opted to keep the buttons of his kurta open as he smiled for the camera.

Chiranjeevi’s wife is dressed a little more elaborately in this picture than in the previous one. She is wearing a green silk saree with a think matte golden border. She completed her look with a triple-layered pearl set with a green stone centre and pearl studs. She also smiled brightly in the picture with her son.

