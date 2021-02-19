Chiranjeevi hails doctors in Hyderabad, expresses gratitude for their amazing work

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela who is shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Acharya took some time off from his schedule and paid a visit to the AIG hospital in the city. Expressing gratefulness to the doctors and the COVID warriors for their continuous efforts amid the pandemic, the actor took to Twitter and shared a series of pictures while praising the entire team at the hospital. In the pictures, the actor can be seen interacting with the doctors while understanding their functioning.

Chiranjeevi visits AIG Hospital

In the tweet, Chiranjeevi hailed the doctors under the leadership and guidance of Chairman and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr. DNageshwar Reddy who have jointly worked amid the coronavirus lockdown while saving the lives of the people. Clicking pictures with the doctors and other medical staff, the actor wrote, “Had the opportunity to visit @AIGHospitals yesterday & thank & congratulate their team of wonderful doctors lead by Chairman Extraordinaire, Padma Bhushan Awardee #DrDNageshwarReddy for their amazing work saving numerous lives during the lockdown. #FrontlineWarriors #EverGrateful.”

Had the opportunity to visit @AIGHospitals yesterday & thank & congratulate their team of wonderful doctors lead by Chairman Extraordinaire,Padma Bhushan Awardee #DrDNageshwarReddy for their amazing work saving numerous lives during lockdown.#FrontlineWarriors #EverGrateful pic.twitter.com/p1Xqb5ChWM — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 19, 2021

The actor was last year tested positive for the virus before he was supposed to kick-start shooting for the film. Pawan Kalyan released a statement on the occasion and reinstated that his brother has always followed all coronavirus guidelines to remain safe. In a statement released on his political party’s social media, he wrote, “My brother Sri Chiranjeevi has not only taken many precautions since the announcement of lockdown but also created awareness for everyone. He has been taking up various service activities as a social responsibility. Having complete knowledge about public health, he takes many precautions for his health too. In the process, we are all shocked when Sri Chiranjeevi got inflicted with Corona. There are no symptoms, but it showed positive in the result. I pray the God for the early recovery of my brother Sri Chiranjeevi.” (sic)

Wish brother Sri @KChiruTweets to get well soon! - JanaSena Chief Shri @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/iSXxoaEQKI — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen sharing screen space with his son Ram Charan in Acharya. Although Chiranjeevi did appear in cameos in a couple of Ram Charan’s films and Ram Charan turned producer for his father’s recent films, the duo’s fans have yearned to see the iconic duo work together in a film. Talking about the same, Ram Charan shared that it will be an absolute honor for him to share the same frame as his father. He added that also it won't be a cameo appearance but a full-fledged role for him. He thanked his director of Acharya, Koratala Siva to make this happen.

