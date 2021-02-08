Chiranjeevi Praises Vijay Sethupathi's Performance As 'Bhavani' In 'Master'

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest film stars in Telugu cinema. His views and opinions on films are regarded very highly and the veteran actor does not shy away from heaping praises on talented actors as well. Quite recently, Chiranjeevi praised one such talented actor, Vijay Sethupathi, for his performance in the hit film Master. Have a look at the video that has gone viral, in which Sethupathi has received compliments from the veteran actor for his villainous role in Master.

Chiranjeevi praises Vijay Sethupathi for his performance in Master

Vijay Sethupathi has played several negative characters on screen previously, but his performance as the evil gangster called Bhavani in Master has received praises from many. Among them is actor Chiranjeevi, who has himself been recognised as one of the top actors in South. At a recent event, he spoke in brief about how much he enjoyed the role of Sethupathi in Master, as Vijay humbly listened to the praises that were heaped on him. Chiranjeevi spoke at length about Vijay in front of a large crowd, who were present in the event. Take a look at the video:

The end of his praise was met with a loud response by people, with Vijay accepting the praise and the cheers with folded hands. Chiranjeevi also made sure to praise Vijay’s personality and his nature as well. He called Vijay a “humble, nice and a great human being”. He also called the actor “committed” towards his work and called him one of the “versatile actors in India”. The glowing praises that Vijay received from the legendary actor were responded in a rather humble manner.

Master had only released last month and has already received a massive success at the box office. While the film was originally supposed to release last year, the coronavirus pandemic which was followed by the lockdown delayed its release. Vijay Sethupathi currently has a number of upcoming film projects that are still in the works. One of those includes Mumbaikar, which will be his first Hindi film to date.

