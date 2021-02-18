Ram Charan On How Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan Motivated Vaishnav Tej To Venture Into Films

Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty's movie Uppena released in theatres on February 12. The movie has become a box office hit and a grand success party to celebrate the same was organised. South's superstar Ram Charan was invited as the chief guest to the event. At the event, Ram Charan revealed how Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan always encouraged Vaishnav to get into films.

Ram Charan reveals how Vaishnav Tej was motivated

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ram Charan said that Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan motivated Vaishnav to gets into films because they thought he would surely achieve success. He also revealed that they were the first ones to encourage him. He further revealed that Pawan Kalyan is like a guru to Tej and he also took him abroad to attend acting schools. Speaking about the film industry jumping back to business after the pandemic shock, Ram Charan said that Tollywood has recovered completely from the 'corona shock'. He also has thanked the audience for going back to theatres.

Ram Charan also took to Twitter to share pictures from the success party of Uppena. He also congratulated the team of the film for its huge success. Ram Charan has also posed for the camera by placing a hand on Vaishnav's shoulder and can be seen smiling broadly for the lens.

Uppena's box office earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have amassed up to Rs 30 and the overall collections have hit the Rs 50 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to call the movie's box office run a 'record-breaking spree'. The film is the directorial debut of Buchi Babu Sana. Vijay Sethupathi also started in the film in a negative role. The plot of the movie tells the love story between a fisherman's son and a zamindar's daughter and how they overcome the hurdles in their life to prove their love and be together.

#Boxoffice can be very unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business.

⭐ New lead pair [#PanjaVaisshnavTej - #KrithiShetty]

⭐ Debutant director [#BuchiBabuSana]#Telugu film #Uppena is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE 🔥🔥🔥... Collects at par with any biggie... MONEYSPINNER. pic.twitter.com/XDTZn189XW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2021

Ram Charan has starred in some of the blockbuster movies of Telegu cinema. Some of his most popular movies are Magadheera, Chirutha, Rangasthalam, Govindudu Andarivadele and Naayak. Next, he is going to be seen SS Rajamouli's multi-starer movie RRR. It is a period action drama film and is slated to release this year.

