Chiranjeevi Dancing To 80s Hits With His Heroines Will Ward Off Your Monday Blues; Watch

Chiranjeevi on Sunday shared a throwback video from his '80s reunion party' that was hosted by him in November 2019 at his Hyderabad residence. The video has an overtly enthusiastic Chiranjeevi dancing to the tunes of his hit songs. Joining Chiranjeevi for the dance are actors like Suhasini, Khushbu Sundar, Jaya Pradha, and Jayasudha. The two minutes long video will surely bring a smile to your face. Have a look at the video.

Check out the video:

In November 2019, Chiranjeevi hosted a lavish celebration for all the actors from the 1980s who ruled the roost. The party was conducted at Chiranjeevi's new residence in Hyderabad. Reportedly 37 actors from the 1980s were present at the party-- actors like Mohanlal, Shobhana, Radhikaa Sharatkumar, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Nadia Moidu, Nagarjuna, among others were present. The photos of which went viral on social media with fans raving about the party.

An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WG6rrWMPyY — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, narrates the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The upcomer is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors after the lockdown ends.

Interestingly, the Chiranjeevi starrer will also feature Ram Charan in an extended cameo role. Although nothing much has been revealed about his role, however, reports have it that he will have a song with Chiranjeevi, which will be the highlight of the film. Besides the upcomer, Chiranjeevi is in talks with Saaho fame Sujeeth for the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

