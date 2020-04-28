Chiranjeevi’s Granddaughter Navishka Grooves To A Song From ‘Khaidi No. 150’ | Watch

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi recently took to social media to share an adorable post with his fans. The actor in the video can be seen having a good time with his granddaughter. The two were busy enjoying a popular song from one of Chiranjeevi’s films.

Chiranjeevi’s granddaughter Navishka grooves to a song from ‘Khaidi No. 150’

Chiranjeevi’s granddaughter Navishka can be seen insisting her granddad to play a particular song on the TV. The song she seemed to like very much was the song You and Me from the film Khaidi No 150. The south star shared the video all over social media and wrote a heartfelt caption. In the post shared, Chiranjeevi wrote that he was amazed by how music could connect with his granddaughter who is just over 1 year of age. He added that Navishka not only enjoyed the music but also tried doing the dance moves from the song.

Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకే😄 #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k pic.twitter.com/znNOyMY0MB — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 28, 2020

Chiranjeevi added that watching this was a moment of sheer bliss for him. The actor further added that he paused and played the music a couple of times to see if Navishka was really loving it. Chiranjeevi later goes on to write in Telugu that since the song is his, he needs to credit his wife whom he jovially calls Grandma Surekha. Fans were truly amazed by the video and left several comments mentioning how adorable young Navishka was. Kajal Aggarwal too commented on the video and mentioned how she found Navishka adorable and called her the cutest groovester on the internet.

Omg! How adorable. Cutest lil groovester on the Internet 😍 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 28, 2020

