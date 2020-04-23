Allu Arjun Not A Part Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Telugu Remake Of Malayalam Film 'Lucifer'

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been enjoying the success of his latest film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie was a blockbuster hit and a box office sensation. The movie has entered the 200 crore club worldwide. It has now been reported that the earlier reports of the actor starring in the Telugu remake of the movie Lucifer are not true. It had been previously reported that the Pushpa actor will have a special cameo in the Chiranjeevi starrer.

Allu Arjun to not be a part of Telugu version of Lucifer?

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer will feature Chiranjeevi in the role played by Mohanlal. It had been reported that Allu Arjun will play the role played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer. However, it has been confirmed that Allu Arjun will not be a part of the film. The confirmation comes after Allu Arjun’s publicist rubbished the rumours via a tweet. He mentioned that the speculations that are being made are simply ‘not true’ on Twitter.

It has been confirmed that ace filmmaker Sujeeth will be credited for directing the film. The news comes after Chiranjeevi himself confirmed the information. According to reports, Sujeeth is busy tailoring the film and making changes required for the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer. It has also been reported that Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the Telugu version of Lucifer.

Malayalam film Lucifer released last year. The film marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also acted in the film. In the political thriller, the role of Stephen Nedumpally is essayed by actor Mohanlal. Many other well-known actors like Tony Thomas, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi and Indrajith also play an important role in the film.

