Chiranjeevi In Bholaa Shankar Teaser Impresses As Man Of The Masses

Bholaa Shankar, the upcoming action-packed entertainer directed by Meher Ramesh, has unveiled its teaser, featuring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh. This masala film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil hit Vedhalam, starring Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon, and Shruti Haasan.

3 things you need to know

This is Chiranjeevi's second film this year, following Waltair Veerayya.

The film's music is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

The original Tamil version, Vedalam, was released in 2015.

Chiranjeevi shines as a man on a mission

Chiranjeevi, renowned for his charismatic presence, delivers a power-packed performance in the teaser. The video commences with adrenaline-pumping fight sequences, accompanied by the line, "He has killed thirty-three people in all." Just as someone asks, "How?" the megastar, Chiranjeevi, makes his grand entrance. Subsequent frames showcase him single-handedly taking on a group of menacing individuals.

The teaser also provides glimpses of Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth. Tamannaah portrays Chiranjeevi's love interest, while Keerthy Suresh plays his sister in the film. Additionally, the teaser showcases Chiranjeevi's electrifying dance moves and his trademark swagger.

(A screencrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Promising and action-packed, the teaser captures Chiranjeevi in his quintessential avatar, blending intense action sequences and impactful dialogues. Notably, the background score composed by Mahati Swara Sagar adds to the exhilarating experience.

Bholaa Shankar set to clash with notable releases across India

Produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments, Bholaa Shankar also features Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in significant roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11, with its digital rights secured by the streaming platform Netflix.

Meanwhile, Bholaa Shankar is expected to face stiff competition at the box office, as it clashes with other highly anticipated films such as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, releasing across India on August 11.