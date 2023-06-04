Chiranjeevi Tweets Clarification On Rumours Of Cancer Diagnosis

Chiranjeevi fans were shocked when reports of his ill health surfaced. It was claimed that the Telugu Megastar was suffering from cancer. However, the actor cleared the air on the issue and assured his fans that he is doing well.

The news of megastar Chiranjeevi suffering from cancer was doing rounds in the media since the past few days. In his latest tweet, the actor wrote that speaking at the inauguration of a cancer center, he had mentioned that cancer can be prevented by taking regular checkups. He added that he did go through one such test in which non-cancerous polyps were detected.

Chiranjeevi further mentioned that had he not undergone the tests, he would not have been able to detect the polyps in time. He urged everyone to take precautions and undergo medical tests on a regular basis. He mentioned that he was alert and took a colonoscopy test on time.

After assuring fans that he is doing well, Chiranjeevi slammed the media reports falsely claiming that he has cancer and ‘survived due to the treatment’. He mentioned that such reports have caused unnecessary confusion leading his well wishers to send messages for his speedy recovery. He added, “Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt.” His clarification has come as a sort of a relief for the fans.

Chiranjeevi begins Bhola Shankar promotions

(Chiranjeevi in a still from the movie Bhola Shankar. | Image: Bhola Shankar/Instagram)

Chiranjeevi has had an illustrious career in the film industry. The actor has starred in more than 150 films. Most recently, the actor will be seen in the movie Bhola Shankar.

Bhola Shankar stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role along with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. Along with acting in the movie, Chiranjeevi is also producing it. The team recently shot for a song abroad.

Bhola Shankar song to release on June 4

(Poster of the song Bhola Mania. | Image: Bhola Shankar/ Twitter)

Teaser of the song Bhola Mania was released a couple of days back. The full song is expected to be released on June 4. It is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and is said to be an upbeat, dance number. Bhola Shankar will release on August 11.