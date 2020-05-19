Chiranjeevi Recreates 30-yr-old Pic, Compares How Things Went From 'joy' To 'jail'

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry. The actor has been sharing interesting updates during the lockdown ever since he has made his social media debut recently. One such interesting picture was posted by the actor on Monday where he did a ‘Then and Now’ take on one of his old photos with his wife.

Chiranjeevi recreates a pic with wife from 30 years ago

In the picture collage, Chiranjeevi is seen with his wife and the pictures have some striking similarities. The pictures are from 30 years apart but the husband-wife can be seen spending time the same way. Not only is the duo wearing the same coloured clothes, but the two are also doing similar actions in both the pictures.

Chiranjeevi can be seen cooking something on the gas stove, as his wife holds a container in her hand as she looks the other side, away from Chiranjeevi. As Chiranjeevi has worn a blue T-shirt and blue denims, his wife is clad in a beautiful red saree. However, the caption in the picture is what has been catching the attention of fans.

Chiranjeevi has written in the post in the old picture, he is spending a joyful holiday in America in the year 1990. Whereas now he is spending time doing the same thing and is having a ‘jail-full holiday in Corona 2020.’ Check out the picture collage below.

Fan reactions to the picture collage

As soon as the post went up, fans were quick to react on the post. Many fans showered love on the two picture collage and said ‘memories bring back’. Some appreciated the actor for the beautiful comparison and the pictures. Some affectionately called him ‘boss’ and told him that he is their favourite. Check out some of the fan reactions to the picture collage below.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was previously seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In that movie, he portrayed the character of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The epic action film was directed by Surender Reddy.

According to a leading media portal, Chiranjeevi was to be seen next in Acharya. This movie would be the actor’s 155th movie and is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie was scheduled to release in the year 2020.

