Chiranjeevi Chats With Odisha Cop Subhashree Nayak, Appreciates Her Humanitarian Deed

On Mother's Day, Chiranjeevi posted a video of an Odisha cop serving food to a mentally challenged woman. The video that managed to touch the hearts of many also impressed the South Superstar, reason for which, the actor ringed the Odisha cop to express gratitude. A video of their chat was recently shared by Chiranjeevi on his social media.

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi posted a video where he was having a conversation with an Odisha cop whose humanitarian deed managed to touch his heart. Praising the Odisha cop for her selfless act, Chiranjeevi revealed that he wanted to have a chat with her since he watched her video of serving food to a mentally challenged woman. Trivalising Chiranjeevi's compliments, the Odisha cop praised the actor instead, revealing that she was looking forward to his call.

So delighted to chat with #Shubhasri ji ,the Odisha Cop who cares for citizens like her own.Salute her compassion. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @DGPOdisha pic.twitter.com/15ZURVUITc — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 12, 2020

The video of the Odisha cop feeding food to a mentally and physically challenged woman has gone viral on social media. According to the report, the Odisha cop in the video is Subhashree Nayak, who is posted as the sub-Inspector at Padmagiri Chhak in Malkangiri town of Odisha.

Even in the most challenging situations, there is no #Lockdown to the motherly instincts. Saluting ALL the Mothers in the world #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/LpqDS8bbDO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 10, 2020

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The movie that is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. According to reports, Ram Charan will be playing an important role in the upcomer.

Reportedly, Ram Charan will play the role of a Naxalite in the Chiranjeevi starrer. Reportedly, all of his scenes will be with Chiranjeevi. The reports further claimed that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also have a song that will be the highlight of the film. The shooting of Acharya is expected to resume after the lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Chiranjeevi is in talks with other filmmakers for multiple projects.

