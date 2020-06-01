Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & Wife Attacked By Bee Swarm In Domakonda, Escape Unharmed

South Indian superstars Chiranjeevi, his son and actor Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela were attacked by a swarm of bees. The family was attending the last rites of Upasana’s grandfather, Umapathy Rao, who passed away recently. The last rites took place at Domakonda in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Upasana averted a honey bee attack

According to reports in the media portal, when the megastars and their other family members were coming out of the house for the funeral procession, they were attacked by a swarm of honeybees. It was also reported by a media portal that their personal security had to cover them and move them to safety while many relatives moved back in the house to protect themselves. Some reports stated that the family members tried to scare the bees away with towels.

As soon as the incident made it to headlines, fans of the actors were left worried. Fans were concerned as a few people present there were stung by bees. However, a spokesperson for the family spoke to a media portal and told them that everything was fine.

The spokesperson also told a media portal that the whole thing has been blown out of proportion and said that it was a very minor issue that has been misjudged. The spokesperson further reassured the fans that the stars are completely safe and unharmed.

Recently, Upasana had taken to her social media handle and shared the tragic news of the demise of her grandfather. She had also revealed on social media that her grandfather was not just a retired civil servant but was also a distinguished Urdu poet. Her grandfather was 92 years old and passed away on May 27.

Reportedly, the family had to delay the last rites till Sunday as his son was returning from the US for the same. Sharing a picture of her grandfather a few days ago, Upasana had shared on social media that her grandfather had witnessed the struggle of Razakar. She further shared with her followers that her grandfather had also fought for India’s freedom and had witnessed many more historic events. She had further written in the post “An Urdu Poet known for his Shayari & the first Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam was a strong believer in the religion of kindness & generosity.” (sic) Check out the post below.

Image Credits: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Instagram accounts

