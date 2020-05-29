Maanvi Gagroo Receives Apology From The Fashion Brand That Used Her Pic & Body Shamed Her

On Thursday, actor Maanvi Gagroo had taken to her social media account and had slammed a Delhi based fashion brand for using her picture without her permission to promote their products. Moreover, the actor had further called them out for fat-shaming and using a distasteful tagline ‘styles to hide your curves’. After her posts went viral, the fashion brand issued an apology note later on Thursday and publically explained their stand after withdrawing the advertisement.

Fashion brand apologises to Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo is a popular actor in the entertainment industry and has time and again won the hearts of numerous fans through her acting. The actor had lashed out on the fashion house that had used her picture and posted a screenshot of the same saying that she did not wear the dress to ‘hide her curves’ and further said that the brand neither had her permission to use her picture nor did they have permission to fat shame, anyone. Check out the tweet below.

I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to. pic.twitter.com/GwY1TkOjCQ — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) May 28, 2020

Later the same day, the fashion house had shared Maanvi’s Instagram story and had written an apology. They wrote,

"We are a growing brand, we may have made a few mistakes, it was never our intention to hurt the principles that you stand for Maanvi. We respect and appreciate the principles that you stand for and hope that this heartfelt apology strikes the right chords between us. Hope in these testing times, you stand with homegrown brands and accept our apology and go #vocalforlocal" [sic]

The fashion house went on and apologized to all of their social media accounts. In the apology post, they wrote that they are deeply apologetic that their brand misrepresented not only the celebrity but also their personal stand on issues of body shaming. The brand further wrote that they are completely against any kind of shaming on social media or otherwise.

The fashion house went on and said that their aim has always been to bring out the beauty of their customers and bring a smile on their faced. They further said that they are sorry for the oversight at their level and assured that the advertisement has been withdrawn. Check out the post below.

Later, Maanvi Gagroo shared with her fans on her social media that the brand has apologized. She further thanked all the people who came forward to help her. She also thanked all the lawyers who came in and offered their help to her.

