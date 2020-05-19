Kajal Aggarwal's Top Movies With Actor Ram Charan Are A Must-watch

Kajal Agarwal is known for her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars, especially actor Ram Charan. Ram Charan is also a well-known actor in the South and has been a part of several hit films. Ram Charan was seen with actor Kajal Agarwal in 5 films. Take a look at their films together, for which they have been most loved.

Kajal Aggarwal’s films with Ram Charan

Magadheera

Kajal Aggarwal was seen with Ram Charan in the Telugu film Magadheera. The fantasy action film also starred Dev Gill and Srihari in the supporting roles. Helmed by Rajamouli, the film is about a murderer Raghuveer who murders Indira’s father and blames Harsha. When Harsha sets out to clear his name, he is taken 400 years back, revealing many secrets.

Attack

Another film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles was in the film Attack. Ram Charan played a dual role in the film. Kajal Aggarwal was seen as Ram Charan’s love interest in the film. The film Attack is about a man Cherry who is accused of murder but is saved because of the turn of events.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Contributes Rs 2 Lakhs To Chiranjeevi-led Corona Crisis Charity

Yevadu

The film Yevadu starred Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Kajal Aggarwal made a cameo appearance in the film. The film is about a man who gets a new face after suffering from severe injuries. When he leaves the hospital, he faces problems with his lover's murderer.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Shares Healthy Carrot Cake Recipe With Fans; Check Here

Govindudu Andarivadele

Another film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles is Govindudu Andarivadele. The film is about a boy who comes back to his native village, to mend ties with his grandfather, without telling him, he is his grandson. Kajal Aggarwal is seen as Bangari, Ram Charan’s love interest in the film. Ram Charan, on the other hand, is seen as the grandson, and a successful doctor.

Khaidi No. 150

Kajal Aggarwal starred on the film Khaidi No. 150 helmed by V. V Vinayak. The film is about a prisoner who escapes and places a doppelganger in place of him. However, when he later comes to know about his doppelganger's noble cause, he takes up the cause to himself. Ram Charan made a special appearance in one song in the film.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal And Jr. NTR Starrer 'Brindavanam' Fascinating Trivia; Read

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's Manager Clears The Air, Reveals She Is Still A Part Of 'Acharya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.