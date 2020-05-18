Neha Sharma was the latest celebrity to join the Ask Me Anything bandwagon started by celebrities to stay connected with their fans amid lockdown. During the session, a fan asked Neha Sharma if she will ever come on screen with Ram Charan once again. Neha replied to the fan and others loved the response.

Neha Sharma replies to a fan who was eager to see her opposite Ram Charan once again

Amid the Ask Me Anything session, Neha was asked many questions about her career, her upcoming films, her personal life, and so on. However, one comment caught major attention when a fan asked Neha if she will ever do a film with Ram Charan again. The fan mentioned that the couple looked like a power couple on-screen and emphasised the fact that their performances were spectacular. He even praised both the actors individually for their acting skills.

#asknehasharma

I am eagerly waiting for this combo again 😬😍the debut of mega power star #Chirutha @AlwaysRamCharan nd you nailed the performance 💪🔥..i need this entire combo @purijagan #ManiSharma @Officialneha back with bang bang Blockbuster 🔥so when your coming TFI back😬 pic.twitter.com/04zAHzZ7mk — Shameer Ahamed (@SHAMEERAHAMEDS1) May 16, 2020

Well we will have to wait for that I guess...a sequel to chirutha will be fun :) https://t.co/EFLZCAZu0n — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) May 16, 2020

To this, Neha Sharma replied that one would have to wait for the pairing. She mentioned that she is unsure if she and Ram Charan would be paired opposite each other anytime soon. However, the actor admitted that a sequel to her previous film with Ram Charan would be fun and something to look forward to. Similarly, another question popped up from another fan who asked Neha Sharma if she will do a film with Vijay. Neha did not give a proper response to this question and simply replied with an acknowledgement.

Neha Sharma has been part of the south film industry and has a huge fan base there. Therefore, fans of south films are eager to have Neha Sharma back doing a few south films as well. Neha has been a part of Bollywood for a long time and has not done many south films ever since. However, her fans in the south are eager to watch her onscreen once again. The Ask Me Anything session was quite a productive way for Neha to reconnect with her fans in this time of lockdown. Many stars have held Ask Me Anything sessions in order to interact with their fans and thus connect with them. On the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in the web series Illegal.

