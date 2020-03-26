Superstar Chiranjeevi Shares 'Chirutips' With Fans To Help Fight COVID-19 Crisis Together

Actor Chiranjeevi recently took to Instagram to share a video with his fans to keep safe from the coronavirus pandemic as he asked them to take preventive measures. The actor shared a two-minute and 13-second-long video where he is seen talking in Telugu, giving a few tips on how to keep safe during the crisis.

Chiranjeevi started the video by wishing his fans on the occasion of Ugadi and told them that they cannot celebrate the festival due to the lockdown. He also requested his fans to not get out of the house as they will end up taking the very unsafe virus home. Chiranjeevi also told the ladies to utilise the groceries at home first and not panic buy during the lockdown. He also told them to make use of everything to the maximum and not waste food. Chiranjeevi also requested them to not throw away leftovers thinking that they should only eat fresh food.

He said that in this time of crisis people must take cues from the older generation where our mothers and grandmothers would not waste and utilise everything to its optimum. He also said that people should not crowd at supermarkets and buy excess of things, and only buy things that was required for three weeks and not more than that. He concluded the video by telling his fans that the coronavirus is increasing and all have to combat it as one and leave no trace of it. He also thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for taking such an effective step and also the Chief Minister of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Check out his video below.

