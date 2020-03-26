Chiranjeevi Debuts On Social Media With A Selfie With His Mother; Makes A Special Request

South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi recently debuted on social media platforms. In less than 24 hours, the actor has already gained 451K followers. Fans have gone into a tizzy ever since the actor joined social media. He even took to social media to deliver an important message to fans.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu Is All Set To Join Forces For The First Time With Chiranjeevi In 'Chiru 152'

Chiranjeevi posts selfie with mother

South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi debuted on social media and in just less than 24 hours, he gained an immense following from fans. The actor recently even posted a selfie with his mother, Anjana Devi. The actor was all smiles for the camera and so was his mother.

Chiranjeevi even captioned the picture as “Home Time... Mom Time”. He debuted on social media on the occasion of Sarvari Ugadi. He even urged his fans to stay at home safely during this time saying, “This #NewYear’s Day, let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. Let’s especially care for our parents and elders during this time”.

ALSO READ | Chiranjeevi Accidentally Reveals His Upcoming Film’s Title And Fans Go Berserk

Additionally, the actor also posted a video fo himself alerting fans amidst the recent coronavirus situation across the world. He shared a few useful tips too. He hilariously captioned the video as “#ChiruTips” for his fans.

Check out Chiranjeevi’s post here:

ALSO READ | Trisha Krishnan Opts Out Of Chiranjeevi's Telugu Film 'Acharya' Over Creative Differences

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Surender Reddy’s hit drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will be next seen in Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is expected to hit the theatres by late 2020.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal To Star In Chiranjeevi's Upcoming Film 'Acharya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.