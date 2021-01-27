Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Gets Teaser Release Date, Trailer To Be Out On January 29

After sharing his first look poster of Acharya, Tollywood actor Ram Charan has now revealed the teaser releasing date of the film. The actor piqued the curiosity of the fans on Instagram while sharing the intriguing detail. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Acharya teaser release

In the picture shared, fans can see “The Doors to Dharmasthali will open on 29th Jan” imprinted in bold on an orange backdrop. The announcement also unveils that the teaser of this Chiranjeevi starrer will be out at 4.05 pm on Friday, January 29. Check out the announcement here:

Fans have gone gaga ever since the news surfaced on the application. Netizens in tremendous number have expressed that they are ‘eagerly waiting’ to watch the teaser and the film as well. Heart and fire emoticons have flooded the comment section of the post. Have a look at how fans are reacting online:

Just a week ago filmmaker Koratala Siva unveiled the first look poster of Ram Charan from the film. In the poster, the actor can be seen donning a saffron Kurta, ring and a rudrasha around his neck. The director wrote, “Welcoming our Ram Charan garu onto the sets of Acharya” while sharing the first look poster. Check it out:

Apart from acting, the Zanjeer actor is also bankrolling the project under the banner of Konidela Production Company. Apart from him, south megastar Chiranjeevi will essay the lead role in the film alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood. Acharya is speculated to hit the silver screen by the summer of 2021.

The action-drama has now become one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Initially, actor Trisha was roped in to essay the female lead in the film. However, unfortunately, the actor decided to walk out of the project citing creative differences. On the other hand, even superstar Mahesh Babu was in talks to play an extended cameo in the film. Later, it was confirmed that Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan will be doing the role. Now, after the release of first-look posters the excitement amongst fans has increased.

(Promo Image Source: Ram Charan Instagram)

