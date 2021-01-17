Ram Charan Joins The Cast Of 'Acharya', Makers Treat Fans With Intriguing First Look

Tollywood star Ram Charan is the new entrant to join the cast of the upcoming film Acharya which also stars Chiranjeevi Konidela and Sonu Sood in key roles. Director Koratala Siva piqued the curiosity of the fans while sharing the actor's first look from the film. Siva also welcomed the actor on the sets of the film and wrote, "Welcoming our #ramcharan garu onto the sets of #Acharya".

Ram Charan joins Acharya

In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a saffron kurta, rudraksha and a ring in the ear. The first look of the south Indian actor has created a buzz among the fans. The Zanjeer actor is also the producer of the film is bankrolling the project under the Konidela Production Company. Apart from megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood, actress Kajal Aggarwal has also been roped in to play the female lead. The upcoming film is set to hit the screens in Summer 2021.

This news of the actor comes after he was tested positive for coronavirus earlier. The actor on December 29, 2020, took to his Twitter handle and announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old actor has shown no COVID-19 symptoms and has currently quarantined himself at home. The shooting for Acharya came to a halt in the month of March due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The movie’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan took to his Twitter handle and informed that Ram Charan has praised his work and his appreciation means a lot to him. In a few pictures, Ram can be seen having tea with the director Siva and Suresh.

Acharya is an upcoming action-drama movie that stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Ram will be seen in a supporting role. The movie will be releasing in the second quarter of 2021. Ram Charan will also be seen in RRR alongside Alia Bhatt, which is a period action drama. Written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film also features N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Olivia Morris.

