Chiranjeevi To Make His Digital Debut With Web-series Helmed By Daughter?

Chiranjeevi has reportedly signed his first web series, revealed a recent media report published on an online portal. The media report also revealed that with the web series Chiranjeevi is looking at exploring different horizons and is testing himself. The untitled project is reported to be helmed by his daughter. The shooting of Chiranjeevi's web series will start soon after the lockdown gets over. The makers of Chiranjeevi's web series have not revealed much about the series.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Cleans his Bungalow Premises During COVID-19 Lockdown | WATCH

After wrapping the shoot of his upcomer, Acharya, Chiranjeevi is reported to join the sets of his digital debut. Several media reports claimed that Chiranjeevi would start work on his next with Saaho director Sujeeth after wrapping up Acharya. Chiranjeevi's latest revelation might have surely amped up the expectations of the fans.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For His Contribution To Telugu Cine Workers

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' Might Not Release In 2020, Likely To Be Pushed To Next Year

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The movie that is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. According to reports, Ram Charan will be playing an important role in the upcomer.

Also Read | Jr NTR Completes #BeTheRealMan Challenge, Nominates Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna And Others

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Contributes Rs 2 Lakhs To Chiranjeevi-led Corona Crisis Charity

Reportedly, Ram Charan will play the role of a Naxalite in the Chiranjeevi starrer. Reportedly, all of his scenes will be with Chiranjeevi. The reports further claimed that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also have a song that will be the highlight of the film. The shooting of Acharya is expected to resume after the lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Chiranjeevi is in talks with other filmmakers for multiple projects.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.