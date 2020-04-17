Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' Might Not Release In 2020, Likely To Be Pushed To Next Year

Director Koratala Siva, in a recent media interview, revealed that there are chances that his upcoming movie with Chiranjeevi might get pushed to next year. The film, titled Acharya, was initially expected to release in mid-2020. However, after the shooting for the upcomer was stalled due to the lockdown, the makers are now unsure about the film's release.

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The movie that is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. According to reports, Ram Charan will be playing an important role in the Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer.

Reportedly, Ram Charan will play the role of a Naxalite in the Chiranjeevi starrer. Reportedly, all of his scenes will be with Chiranjeevi. The reports further claimed that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also have a song that will be the highlight of the film. The shooting of Acharya is expected to resume after the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is in talks with Saaho director Sujeeth for his next. The movie is reported to be the official remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, narrates the tale of a man with a mission to save his family from the hands of evil.

The movie that marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj was a huge hit. Reportedly, the movie collected about Rs. 200 crores worldwide. The movie was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

