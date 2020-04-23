Chiranjeevi To Star In A Web Series Soon? Here Is All You Need To Know

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi currently has his hands full with some interesting lines of films ahead on his kitty. However, with the OTT platforms expanding with each passing day, Chiranjeevi wishes to explore the digital sphere too. According to media reports, Chiranjeevi might star in a web series and has already begun planning out the schedule for all his upcoming projects.

Chiranjeevi to make his presence in digital platform

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi is also in talks with some writers for panning out the script for the web series. Chiranjeevi has also confirmed the same. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's much-awaited movie Koratala Siva is also in the production-mode. According to media sources, Chiranjeevi will also be starring in the remake of his hit film Lucifer which will be directed by Sujeeth.

Chiranjeevi thanks Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution to the daily wage workers

Chiranjeevi will reportedly also be collaborating with some well-known Tollywood directors like KS Ravindran and Meher Ramesh for his upcoming projects. Recently Chiranjeevi thanked superstar Amitabh Bachchan for lending his support to all the daily wage earners who have lost their job due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Chiranjeevi, who has also shared screen space with the megastar in the film Sye Raa took to his social media to thank the actor for his contribution.

In his tweet, Chiranjeevi also wrote that Amitabh Bachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 each which can also be redeemed at various Big Bazar stores. While giving out the tweet, the Lucifer actor also shared a picture which is from the latest short film Family wherein he also stars opposite Big B that was created to spread a message on Coronavirus. Check out Chiranjeevi's tweet thanking Amitabh Bachchan.

Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores pic.twitter.com/XK0vjL38MT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 17, 2020

