Chiranjeevi thanks Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution to Telugu cine workers

A lot of stars have gone out of the way to lend their support to the daily wage earners who have lost their job due to the coronavirus lockdown. After some of the bigshots like Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, and may more, Bollywood’s veteran star Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the league as he has donated Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cinema workers. Overwhelmed to see such a great gesture by the megastar, Chiranjeevi thanked him on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi thanks Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution

Chiranjeevi, who has shared screen space with the veteran star in Sye Raa, took to Twitter and thanked the star for his contribution towards the daily wage workers. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 each which can be redeemed at various Big Bazar stores.

While extending his gratitude towards the Paa actor, Chiranjeevi also shared a picture which is from the latest short film Family that was created to spread a message on Coronavirus. The movie starred prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra along with other some other stars from the entertainment industry.

In the picture, he can be shaving his beard while in the next one Amitabh Bachchan can be seen looking at him.

Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores pic.twitter.com/XK0vjL38MT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 17, 2020

Chiranjeevi is doing a lot for the needy people

Amid the lockdown, Chiranjeevi is doing a lot for the needy people and is massively contributing to the people with basic essentials. He is also supplying food to the daily wage workers. Sometime back he took to Twitter and wrote, "The food supplies being distributed to the daily wage workers of the film industry by #CoronaCrisisCharity are being handled with all due care and being door delivered to the needy. I thank everyone involved in this humanitarian mission."

